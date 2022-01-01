Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Winthrop

Go
Winthrop restaurants
Toast

Winthrop restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.50
More about Piccolo Piatti
Item pic

 

90 Degrees - Winthrop

77 Revere St, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Molted Dark Chocolate Cake$11.00
Served with Berry Sauce & Blackberry Ice Cream
More about 90 Degrees - Winthrop

