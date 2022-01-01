Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Winthrop
/
Winthrop
/
Chocolate Cake
Winthrop restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Piccolo Piatti
5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$5.50
More about Piccolo Piatti
90 Degrees - Winthrop
77 Revere St, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Molted Dark Chocolate Cake
$11.00
Served with Berry Sauce & Blackberry Ice Cream
More about 90 Degrees - Winthrop
Browse other tasty dishes in Winthrop
Cheesecake
Mussels
Calamari
Pork Chops
Chocolate Mousse
Cake
Quesadillas
Nachos
More near Winthrop to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston