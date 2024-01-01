Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Winthrop

Go
Winthrop restaurants
Toast

Winthrop restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veal And Eggplant Parm Sub$14.95
Veal & Eggplant cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese baked in a sub roll.
Eggplant Parm Sub$16.00
Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese baked in a sub roll.
Chicken And Eggplant Parm Sub$15.95
Chicken & Eggplant cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese baked in a sub roll.
More about Piccolo Piatti
Consumer pic

 

Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street

561 Shirley Street, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Eggplant Parm$13.00
More about Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Winthrop

Cake

Chicken Caesar Wraps

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Caprese Salad

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Winthrop to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (729 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Revere

No reviews yet

Everett

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (729 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (324 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston