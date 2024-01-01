Eggplant parm in Winthrop
Piccolo Piatti
5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop
|Veal And Eggplant Parm Sub
|$14.95
Veal & Eggplant cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese baked in a sub roll.
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$16.00
Eggplant topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese baked in a sub roll.
|Chicken And Eggplant Parm Sub
|$15.95
Chicken & Eggplant cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese baked in a sub roll.