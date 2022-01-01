Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Winthrop
/
Winthrop
/
Lobsters
Winthrop restaurants that serve lobsters
Piccolo Piatti
5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Lobster Ravioli
$20.95
Lobster filled ravioli served in our delicious lobster cream sauce.
More about Piccolo Piatti
The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop
No reviews yet
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
$25.00
More about The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
