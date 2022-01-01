Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Winthrop

Go
Winthrop restaurants
Toast

Winthrop restaurants that serve lobsters

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$20.95
Lobster filled ravioli served in our delicious lobster cream sauce.
More about Piccolo Piatti
Consumer pic

 

The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$25.00
More about The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Winthrop

Cake

Pork Chops

Spinach Salad

Chocolate Cake

Nachos

Scallops

Mussels

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Winthrop to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston