Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Winthrop

Go
Winthrop restaurants
Toast

Winthrop restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margarita Pizza$16.00
More about Piccolo Piatti
Consumer pic

 

Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street

561 Shirley Street, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita PIzza$13.00
More about Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Winthrop

Cake

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Caprese Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Winthrop to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Revere

No reviews yet

Everett

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (482 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston