Margherita pizza in Winthrop

Winthrop restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Piccolo Piatti
5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Margarita Pizza
$16.00
More about Piccolo Piatti
Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street
561 Shirley Street, Winthrop
No reviews yet
Margherita PIzza
$13.00
More about Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street
