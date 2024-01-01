Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Winthrop

Go
Winthrop restaurants
Toast

Winthrop restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$14.95
More about Piccolo Piatti
Consumer pic

 

Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street

561 Shirley Street, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids 8" Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
More about Ferrante’s - 561 Shirley Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Winthrop

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Lobsters

Salmon

Chicken Marsala

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Map

More near Winthrop to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (699 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Revere

No reviews yet

Everett

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (699 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (492 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (306 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston