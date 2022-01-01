Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Winthrop

Winthrop restaurants
Winthrop restaurants that serve scallops

The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

130 Grovers Ave, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp And Scallops$32.00
Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! A perfect combo of sweetness from the Sea featuring fresh Day Boat Scallops with Jumbo Shrimp served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.
Scallops$32.00
Broiled, Baked Stuffed, Fried or Blackened to your liking! Fresh Day Boat Scallops served beside a potato and vegetable of choice.
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon$18.00
Buckle up and enjoy Sweet Day Boat Scallops wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon.
More about The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant
Thai Taki

Michaels Mall, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
spicy scallop$8.85
Baked baby scallop$12.95
Baked scallop with butter and seasoning
scallop Nigiri$7.00
More about Thai Taki

