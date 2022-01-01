Steak bowls in Winthrop
Winthrop restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Piccolo Piatti / Pomona
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona
5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop
|Steak Pomona Bowl
|$14.95
More about Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen
Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen
2 Michaels Mall, Winthrop
|Grilled Steak & Pear Bowl
|$13.95
Grilled Flank Steak, Warm Quinoa, Grilled Pears, Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Red Onion, Bacon, Blueberries, Blue Cheese Crumples. Served w. warm Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free – Soy Free – Nut Free