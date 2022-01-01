Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Winthrop

Winthrop restaurants
Winthrop restaurants that serve steak bowls

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona image

 

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona

5 Crest Avenue, Winthrop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Pomona Bowl$14.95
More about Piccolo Piatti / Pomona
Item pic

 

Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen

2 Michaels Mall, Winthrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak & Pear Bowl$13.95
Grilled Flank Steak, Warm Quinoa, Grilled Pears, Grilled Asparagus, Grilled Red Onion, Bacon, Blueberries, Blue Cheese Crumples. Served w. warm Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Gluten Free – Soy Free – Nut Free
More about Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen

