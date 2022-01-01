Go
Toast

The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

Quality American food at a more than reasonable price right in your backyard! Relaxing atmosphere with famous dishes and cocktails that always leave you wanting more!

130 Grovers Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$10.00
Our Famous Macaroni & Cheese blended together with 6 different cheeses that will have you hooked!
Arms Wings$10.00
Marinated in the Doc's Secret Sauce these wings are the Arms next big hit! Order on Wednesdays and use promo code: WINGS for 1/2 off!
Cheese And Crackers$1.00
Our famous pub cheese with Pepperidge Farm crackers. Do yourself a favor and get 2!
Arms Caesar Salad$12.00
A mountain of Chopped Iceberg & Romaine hearts tossed with our house Caesar dressing & Parmesan Cheese with homemade Croutains
Doc's Chicken Pot Pie To-Go$10.00
Comes with just the pie no sides. If you want a side of mashed order the "Doc's Chicken Pot Pie" and select your side there :)
Chicken Amanda$21.00
Chicken just the way we like it! topped with Mozzarella cheese, Asparagus & Mushrooms in our white wine sauce next to a potato of choice. Pairs best with Mashed Potatoes. Pictured here loaded with Pepper 😃
All American Cheeseburger$14.00
Juicy Homemade 100% Certified Black Angus Beef Burgers served with Fries.
Doc's Chicken Pot Pie with 1 Side$15.00
This Chicken Pot Pie comes with the option of 1 Side.
Arms Steak Tips$24.00
The Legendary Marinade used by the Piz reincarnated to create the Arms mouthwatering Steak Tips. Served with a potato & vegetable of choice
Turkey Dinner$17.00
All the Fixings! Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes & Butternut Squash with Cranberry sauce. Or select your own sides!
See full menu

Location

130 Grovers Ave

Winthrop MA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Antique Table Restaurant

No reviews yet

All gift card purchases are secure,
Gift cards can be used in all locations!

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona

No reviews yet

Crave it? Get it

Thai Taki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

90 Degrees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston