Wing It On!

Better Wings. Better Wiches. Chicken Like A Champ!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1537 Stanley St • $$

Avg 4.3 (2345 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken$6.99
Crispy buttermilk chicken coated in our Nashville Hot sauce with pickles, lettuce & chipotle ranch dressing.
Small Street Corn
Grilled corn off-the-cob jacked up with red onion, jalapenos, scallions, chipotle ranch and topped with cotija cheese and dirty rub.
Straight Cut Fries$3.49
Crispy seasoned fries tossed in or classic fry seasoning or any WIO dry rub. Simply irresistible!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1537 Stanley St

New Britain CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
