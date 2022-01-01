Go
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:59 PM

1785 Reviews

$$

345 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Traditional Brat Sausage$15.00
Fresh pork sausage, coarsely ground meat using only the best cuts of lean pork shoulder, intensely spiced.
Wiener Schnitzel$18.50
Classic Wiener Schnitzel, breaded and sautéed. Choose 2 sides.
Chicken Schnitzel$18.50
Breaded all natural chicken Schnitzel with 2 sides of your choice.
Currywurst$8.00
Germany's famous street food.
Your choice of sausage in a housemade currysauce.
Add fries or a salad.
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Apple Strudel$11.00
Our famous, homemade Apple strudel dessert.
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
Truffle Fries$7.00
White truffle oil, parmesan cheese & crispy parsley
Bavarian Pretzel$6.50
Freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
Pretzel Schnitzel$19.50
Our newest addition. Crunchy pretzel breading.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm

