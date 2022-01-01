Go
Toast

Wisco Grub & Pub

American cuisine, made hot and fresh to order!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a • $$

Avg 4.6 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

(4) Chicken Strips W/Fries$9.99
Cheeseland Sandwich$11.50
Coleslaw Chicken Sandwich$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a

Des Moines IA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wasabi Chi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Edencrest at Beaverdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cottontail

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bake Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some sweet treats!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston