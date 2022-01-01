Wisconsin Dells restaurants you'll love

Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Toast
  • Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Wisconsin Dells restaurants

Lake City Social image

GRILL

Lake City Social

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and onion rings. Served with creamy horseradish on the side
The Classic$10.59
Straight up burger
Social Salad$13.99
Our cravable chopped salad - grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce and bleu cheese, all chopped and tossed in our house Parmesan poppyseed dressing
More about Lake City Social
Monk's Bar and Grill image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Monk's French Dip$13.49
A toasted hoagie with a generous portion of shaved prime rib. Served with a side of au jus. Make it a deluxe! Add melty Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, grilled onion, peppers and mushrooms. - 1.99
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill
Spring Brook Resort image

 

Spring Brook Resort

242 LAKE SHORE DR, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.3 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sr Marg Bowl$16.00
Sr Alfredo
More about Spring Brook Resort
Mexicali Rose image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicali Rose

195 State Hwy 13, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 3.2 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ONE (1) Bites Taco$3.75
4" corn tortillas, grilled and filled with Baja Fish, Pork Pastor, Carne Asada, Grilled Shrimp, Chicken OR Cauliflower
More about Mexicali Rose
Latte Stone Brewing Company image

 

Latte Stone Brewing Company

514 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Latte Stone Brewing Company
The Keg & The Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Keg & The Patio

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Keg & The Patio
River Walk Pub image

 

River Walk Pub

911 River Road, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about River Walk Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Lakeshore Bar And Grill

3514 County Road G, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lakeshore Bar And Grill
Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck image

 

Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Fries$4.95
Crispy fries seasoned with Psqual's Salt served with "smoked" aioli
"Grate" Big Nachos$10.95
Cheese sauce, fajita chichen OR gringo beef, jalepenos and pico de gallo
Chips$2.50
More about Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck
The Grateful Melt image

 

The Grateful Melt

1470 Wisconsin dells pkwy, wisconsin dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HADDOCK SANDWICH$9.00
LTO, PICKLES, TARTAR SAUCE, HADDOCK FILLET, SEASAME SEED BUN
More about The Grateful Melt
Grateful Shed Truckyard Bar image

 

Grateful Shed Truckyard Bar

1470 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Grateful Shed Truckyard Bar
Hey Moo Food Truck image

 

Hey Moo Food Truck

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hey Moo Food Truck
MACS Wisconsin Dells image

 

MACS Wisconsin Dells

208 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about MACS Wisconsin Dells
Banner pic

 

The Del-Bar

800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Lake Delton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Del-Bar
Banner pic

 

Bobbers Island Grill

750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bobbers Island Grill
Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub image

 

Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub
Banner pic

 

Dells Distillery

206 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dells Distillery
Restaurant banner

 

RuBBs Steakhouse

1950 River Rd, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about RuBBs Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Asgard Axe Throwing

714 Oak Street, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Asgard Axe Throwing
Restaurant banner

 

Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort

N555 US Hwy 12 And 16, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort
