Wisconsin Dells bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Wisconsin Dells

Lake City Social image

GRILL

Lake City Social

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and onion rings. Served with creamy horseradish on the side
The Classic$10.59
Straight up burger
Social Salad$13.99
Our cravable chopped salad - grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce and bleu cheese, all chopped and tossed in our house Parmesan poppyseed dressing
More about Lake City Social
Spring Brook Resort image

 

Spring Brook Resort

242 LAKE SHORE DR, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.3 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sr Alfredo
Sr Marg Bowl$16.00
More about Spring Brook Resort
Mexicali Rose image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicali Rose

195 State Hwy 13, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 3.2 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ONE (1) Bites Taco$3.75
4" corn tortillas, grilled and filled with Baja Fish, Pork Pastor, Carne Asada, Grilled Shrimp, Chicken OR Cauliflower
More about Mexicali Rose
The Keg & The Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Keg & The Patio

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Keg & The Patio
Restaurant banner

 

Lakeshore Bar And Grill

3514 County Road G, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lakeshore Bar And Grill

