Burritos in Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Keg & The Patio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Keg & The Patio
732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells
|Chorizo Burrito
|$6.99
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese rolled in a tortilla served with a side of Salsa.
More about Bobbers Island Grill
Bobbers Island Grill
750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells
|Bean & Rice Burrito
|$13.99
RICE AND BEANS WRAPPED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHORIZO, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS TOPPED WITH TRADITIONAL GREEN OR RED SAUCE AND SHREDDED CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM,