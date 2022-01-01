Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wisconsin Dells

Go
Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Toast

Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve burritos

The Keg & The Patio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Keg & The Patio

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$6.99
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese rolled in a tortilla served with a side of Salsa.
More about The Keg & The Patio
Banner pic

 

Bobbers Island Grill

750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bean & Rice Burrito$13.99
RICE AND BEANS WRAPPED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHORIZO, PEPPERS, AND ONIONS TOPPED WITH TRADITIONAL GREEN OR RED SAUCE AND SHREDDED CHEDDAR AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM,
More about Bobbers Island Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Wisconsin Dells

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Corn Dogs

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Wisconsin Dells to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston