Chicken sandwiches in Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Bobbers Island Grill
750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
CHAR-GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND ONION. FINISHED WITH A MILD CHIPOTLE PEPPER AIOLI.
Lake City Social
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells
|West Coast Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato served on an Everything seasoned bun