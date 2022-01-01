Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bobbers Island Grill

750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.99
CHAR-GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND ONION. FINISHED WITH A MILD CHIPOTLE PEPPER AIOLI.
GRILL

Lake City Social

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4 (508 reviews)
West Coast Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato served on an Everything seasoned bun
Monk's Bar and Grill

220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$12.69
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.
