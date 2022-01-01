Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Wisconsin Dells

Go
Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Toast

Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Keg & The Patio

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Hand battered in our Chuckies breading. Served with house-made ranch.
More about The Keg & The Patio
Banner pic

 

Bobbers Island Grill

750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$7.99
KIDS SIDES, CHOICE OF (1) : FRENCH FRIES, JAMMIN FRIES, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, FRESH VEGGIES, SEASONAL VEGGIES, OR APPLESAUCE $7.99
More about Bobbers Island Grill
Lake City Social image

GRILL

Lake City Social

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Child Chicken Tender$6.00
Chicken Tenders$13.99
Served with your choice of side and choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Asian Ginger or Nashville Hot
More about Lake City Social

Browse other tasty dishes in Wisconsin Dells

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Pretzels

Burritos

Nachos

Map

More near Wisconsin Dells to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston