Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Wisconsin Dells
/
Wisconsin Dells
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Courtyard Cafe
434 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$4.00
Baked fresh every morning.
More about Courtyard Cafe
BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
More about BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
Browse other tasty dishes in Wisconsin Dells
Nachos
Fried Pickles
Corn Dogs
Tacos
Ceviche
French Fries
Burritos
Cheese Pizza
More near Wisconsin Dells to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Middleton
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Sauk City
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
De Forest
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Waunakee
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(336 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston