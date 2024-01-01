Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Wisconsin Dells

Go
Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Toast

Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Main pic

 

Courtyard Cafe

434 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Baked fresh every morning.
More about Courtyard Cafe
Item pic

 

BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Wisconsin Dells

Nachos

Fried Pickles

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Ceviche

French Fries

Burritos

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Wisconsin Dells to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston