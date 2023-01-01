French toast in Wisconsin Dells
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells
|FULL French Toast
|$7.99
Three slices of Texas toast dipped in batter & grilled golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar & side of butter.
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$8.99
Fresh baked cinnamon chip bread from the Great Harvest Bakery, WI Dells, drizzled with cinnamon sauce, topped with whipped butter.
|K-French Toast
|$8.99
Texas toast dipped in batter & grilled golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar & side of butter.
More about BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy
1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells
|2 French Toast
|$5.00
|French Toast
|$11.00
Three generous slices of homemade, hand-dipped French bread grilled to perfection and topped with butter and maple syrup. Served with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Kid's French Toast Breakfast
|$6.50
Two slices of homemade, hand-dipped French bread grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage links and a small fruit cup.