French toast in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Toast

Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve french toast

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
FULL French Toast$7.99
Three slices of Texas toast dipped in batter & grilled golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar & side of butter.
Cinnamon French Toast$8.99
Fresh baked cinnamon chip bread from the Great Harvest Bakery, WI Dells, drizzled with cinnamon sauce, topped with whipped butter.
K-French Toast$8.99
Texas toast dipped in batter & grilled golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar & side of butter.
More about The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 French Toast$5.00
French Toast$11.00
Three generous slices of homemade, hand-dipped French bread grilled to perfection and topped with butter and maple syrup. Served with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Kid's French Toast Breakfast$6.50
Two slices of homemade, hand-dipped French bread grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two slices of bacon or two sausage links and a small fruit cup.
More about BJ's Restaurant - 1201 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

