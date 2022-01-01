Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Keg & The Patio

732 OAK ST, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
Takeout
K-Mac & Cheese$8.99
Kraft macaroni & cheese served with choice of French fries, cottage cheese, applesauce or lettuce salad.
More about The Keg & The Patio
Banner pic

 

Bobbers Island Grill

750 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Adult Mac & Cheese$14.99
CAVATAPPI NOODLES TOSSED IN A RICH, GOUDA CHEESE BLEND AND TOPPED WITH BREADCRUMBS INCLUDES A BREADSTICK.
Kids Mac &Cheese$7.99
KIDS SIDES, CHOICE OF (1) : FRENCH FRIES, JAMMIN FRIES, GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, FRESH VEGGIES, SEASONAL VEGGIES, OR APPLESAUCE
More about Bobbers Island Grill
Lake City Social image

GRILL

Lake City Social

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells

Avg 4 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Child Mac n Cheese$6.00
More about Lake City Social
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese image

 

Monk's Bar and Grill

220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
More about Monk's Bar and Grill

