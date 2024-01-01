Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Wisconsin Dells

Go
Wisconsin Dells restaurants
Toast

Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton

PO Box 660, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with grilled cod, fresh Asian slaw, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro. Three Tacos
Shrimp or Smoked Salmon Street Tacos$14.49
Three tortillas with choice of shrimp or smoked salmon, stuffed with lettuce, diced tomato, red onion and avocado, cotija cheese, a drizzle of house-made roasted jalapeno avocado aioli and fresh cilantro.
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Lake Delton
Item pic

 

Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells

220 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Street Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas filled with fresh Asian slaw and paired sauce. [Chicken, Pulled Pork or Brisket]
More about Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells

Browse other tasty dishes in Wisconsin Dells

Muffins

Cookies

Corn Dogs

Chicken Nuggets

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Wisconsin Dells to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston