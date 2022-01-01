Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Taco salad in
Wisconsin Dells
/
Wisconsin Dells
/
Taco Salad
Wisconsin Dells restaurants that serve taco salad
Pasual's Food Truck @ Grateful Shed
1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$11.95
Chopped lettuce, fajita chicken OR gringo beef, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, smoked ranch and chips
More about Pasual's Food Truck @ Grateful Shed
Browse other tasty dishes in Wisconsin Dells
Cheeseburgers
Burritos
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Nachos
More near Wisconsin Dells to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Middleton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Sauk City
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waunakee
No reviews yet
De Forest
Avg 4.6
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston