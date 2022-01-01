Go
Toast

Wisconsin Milk House

Tucked in the heart of downtown Osceola next to Cascade Falls, we offer a full line up of the best dairy products Wisconsin has to offer. From made-to-order grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese boards, baked goods made with real Wisconsin butter, ice cream, and specialty treats, there is something for everyone. We also have a large selection retail goods and provisions.

103 North Cascade Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

103 North Cascade Street

Osceola WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston