Wisconsin Milk House
Tucked in the heart of downtown Osceola next to Cascade Falls, we offer a full line up of the best dairy products Wisconsin has to offer. From made-to-order grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese boards, baked goods made with real Wisconsin butter, ice cream, and specialty treats, there is something for everyone. We also have a large selection retail goods and provisions.
103 North Cascade Street
Location
103 North Cascade Street
Osceola WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm