Wisconsin Rapids restaurants you'll love

Wisconsin Rapids restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Wisconsin Rapids restaurants

Anchor Bay Bar and Grill image

 

Anchor Bay Bar and Grill

3460 N. Biron Dr., Wisconsin Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Anchor Bay Bar and Grill
Banner pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Kellner International Bar and Grill

1204 80th St S, Wisconsin Rapids

Avg 5 (79 reviews)
Popular items
(2 PC) Fish Fry*$12.99
(3 PC) Fish Fry*$13.99
Spicy Cheese Curds*$8.99
More about Kellner International Bar and Grill
Hoozels Bar image

 

Hoozels Bar

4010 plover rd, Wisconsin Rapids

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)
More about Hoozels Bar
Double Down Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Double Down Pub

9031 County Rd WW, Wisconsin Rapids

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)
More about Double Down Pub
Jennings & Company image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jennings & Company

210 1st St N, Wisconsin Rapids

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
More about Jennings & Company
