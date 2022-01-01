Go
Wiscow Plover

1400 COMMERCE PLACE

14" Meatlover Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Diced Bacon
Fried Ravioli$9.99
Lightly fried cheese ravioli - topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with marinara sauce.
10" Gluten-free Create-Your-Own Pizza$11.49
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
10" Gluten-free Deluxe Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
10" Gluten Free Wisconsin Pizza Fries$9.99
Gluten-free crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.
10 Smoked Bone-In Wings$14.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
10 Smoked Boneless Wings$14.99
Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries$12.99
Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.
1400 COMMERCE PLACE

PLOVER WI

