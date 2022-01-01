Wiscow Sun Prairie
WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR
Popular Items
Location
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR
SUN PRAIRIE WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Gus's Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Erin's Snug Irish Pub
Come on in and enjoy!