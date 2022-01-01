Go
Toast

Wiscow Sun Prairie

WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
14" Meatlover Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Diced Bacon
14" Tater Tot Bacon Mac N Cheesy Pizza$21.99
White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic
5 Smoked Bone-In Wings$8.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
10 Smoked Bone-In Wings$14.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
Fried Ravioli$9.99
Lightly fried cheese ravioli - topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with marinara sauce.
15 Smoked Boneless Wings$21.99
Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries$12.99
Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.
15 Smoked Bone-In Wings$21.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
See full menu

Location

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR

SUN PRAIRIE WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monk's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gus's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Erin's Snug Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston