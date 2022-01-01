Wiscow Verona

Go
WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.

1050 N. Edge Trail

Popular Items

14" Spicy Meatball Pizza$21.99
Italian meatballs, Sriracha, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese
14" Create-Your-Own Pizza$13.99
Choose your size, crust, and toppings.
15 Smoked Bone-In Wings$21.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
5 Smoked Bone-In Wings$8.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
20 Smoked Bone-In Wings$25.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Deluxe Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers
10 Smoked Bone-In Wings$14.99
Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.
14" Tater Tot Bacon Mac N Cheesy Pizza$21.99
White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic
Build Your Own Mac$12.29
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.
14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries$12.99
Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.
Location

Verona WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
