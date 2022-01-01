Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar in Anniston, Alabama features 29 HDTV'S, 6 Professional Brunswick Billiard tables, 6 Electronic dartboards, 16 beers on tap, an extensive beer and liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week! Ask about our daily events, lunch and drink specials! We offer dine-in, take out and curb side delivery services. Delivery available through Doordash and Oxfordtogo.com

