Go
Toast

WISH Steakhouse

Thanks for choosing WISH

STEAKS

5006 E Jelinek Ave • $$$

Avg 4.6 (839 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup Lobster Bisque$6.00
Baby Back Ribs Full$26.00
Caesar$10.00
Ribeye$42.00
Steak Burger$15.00
Haddock$14.00
Grilled Chicken$22.00
Apple And Kale$10.00
Mile High Chocolate Cake$10.00
Filet Mignon 6oz$38.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5006 E Jelinek Ave

Weston WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Palms Supper Club

No reviews yet

Paradise On Your Plate.

Papillon's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our famous Italian Fries or Pizza. We make the dough fresh daily and grate the cheese fresh. It our down home family restaurant serving our community since 1978.

Sam's Pizza - Schofield

No reviews yet

You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza.
Our Dining Room is Open

Clean Slate Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston