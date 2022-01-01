Go
Toast

Wisk

Come in & Enjoy our signature dishes

111 S. Preston Road # 30

Popular Items

TWO Biscuits & Gravy$7.25
Two large buttermilk biscuits topped with cream gravy., or add sausage for an additional $ 1.99
CLASSIC BREAKFAST$11.89
Two Cage free eggs any style, choice of three slices apple wood bacon , or two sausage patties, or two sausage links, or sliced smoked pit ham, or turkey bacon, or turkey sausage patties.
Served with Choice of potatoes, or grits, or fresh fruits, and bread.
MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE$7.39
Mickey mouse happy face with a choice of two sliced apple wood smoked bacon, or one sausage patty, or one sausage link
MORNING RISE PANCAKE$7.79
Three mighty pancakes, served with hot syrup and butter.
FRENCH TOAST GOODNESS$11.99
Special and unique dish on the menu, Stuffed brioche French toast filled with cream cheese, topped worth fresh strawberries & Blueberries, drizzled with berries sauce.
AVOCA & TOAST$11.29
Multi Grain wheat toasted with extra virgin olive oil, Smashed avocado, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, red onion, sun-dried tomato, side of honey jam, and two Cage free egg any style
BELGIAN WAFFLE$8.29
Made from our own recipe passed down through the generations, served with hot syrup and butter.
MEATLOVER SKILLET$12.99
Applewood smoked bacon, smoked ham, Sausage, cheddar cheese, drizzled with sour cream, & Cilantro lime dressing, two Cage free eggs on top of country style potatoes, and choice of bread.
BREAKFAST TACOS$10.89
Three soft corn tacos, drizzled with black beans, two scrambled Cage free eggs, bacon bits, Cotija cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sliced avocado, and Avocado ranch dressing. Served with side of Ranchero Black beans
WESTERN OMELET$12.49
Three Cage free eggs, diced smoked pit ham, mix peppers, and diced onion, topped with cheddar cheese.
Location

111 S. Preston Road # 30

Prosper TX

