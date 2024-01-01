Go
Main picView gallery

Wissota Chophouse - Stevens Point

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1117 Center Point Drive

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1117 Center Point Drive, Stevens Point WI 54481

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Guu’s on Main
orange star4.5 • 786
1140 Main St Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
The Wooden Chair
orange starNo Reviews
1059 Main St Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Main Grain Bakery & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1009 1st St Suite C Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Father Fats Public House - 945 Clark St
orange starNo Reviews
945 Clark St Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Ruby Cafe Stevens Point
orange starNo Reviews
1410 3rd street Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
The Big Garlic
orange starNo Reviews
925 Clark Street Stevens Point WI Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stevens Point

Arbuckles Eatery & Pub
orange star4.5 • 790
1320 Strongs Avenue Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext
Guu’s on Main
orange star4.5 • 786
1140 Main St Stevens Point, WI 54481
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Stevens Point

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wissota Chophouse - Stevens Point

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston