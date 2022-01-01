Go
Witch's Hat Brewing Company

Witch's Hat is a microbrewery specializing in quality, fresh brewed beers. It features a scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients and is based in South Lyon, Michigan.

601 S Lafayette St • $$

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

The Hat Burger$15.00
Grass fed 8oz Angus steak burger on split-top brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mustard & ketchup and served with a side of hand cut fries.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat and milk.
Andi's Mac 'n Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed & cooked in an extra sharp cheddar cheese sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Andi approved!
ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat, milk.
1/2 Off Growlers for Mug Club Members Only
Limit to 64oz Per Member. 1 Growler or 2 Howlers. Please make sure the Name and MC # of the Member is added to the special request section.
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Hand breaded Amish chicken breast from Miller Poultry (fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics), with a house made Belgian waffle, Doodles Sugarbush Michigan 100% maple syrup & Hand cut fries.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat, egg, milk and soy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded Amish chicken breast from Miller Poultry, (fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics), house-made Nashville hot sauce, house-made pickles, and cabbage served with our hand cut fries
ALLERGEN INFORMATION: wheat, milk, soy
6pk TRAXXX - Mug Club Member Pre-sale - pick up March 17th$60.00
Mug club member only release. Pick up Thursday, March 17th between noon and 10pm.
Traxxx Night Fury is an imperial stout brewed with molasses and aged in bourbon barrels with peanut butter, vanilla beans, toasted coconut and Mindo cocoa. 13.5%
ONLY 1 SIX PACK MAY BE PURCHASED PER MUG CLUB MEMBER.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod with house made pickle aioli. Served with our hand cut fries, apple slaw, & lemon wedge.
ALLERGEN I NFORMATION; egg, milk, wheat.
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Fresh, hand cut never frozen Idaho potatoes, seasoned with sea salt and ground pepper.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
8 hour smoked pork on a brioche bun with tangy coleslaw, onion straws & house made North Carolina BBQ sauce served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFO: Wheat
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Hand breaded Amish chicken tenders from Miller Poultry, fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics. Served with your choice of ranch, Nashville hot or BBQ sauce.
ALLERGEN INFORMATION; milk, wheat.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

601 S Lafayette St

South Lyon MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
