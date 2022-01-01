Witch's Hat Brewing Company
Witch's Hat is a microbrewery specializing in quality, fresh brewed beers. It features a scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients and is based in South Lyon, Michigan.
601 S Lafayette St • $$
601 S Lafayette St
South Lyon MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
