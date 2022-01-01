With Room Coffee

Go
Popular Items

Cinnamon White Mocha 12 oz.$4.68
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
Cold Brew Coffee 12 oz.$3.12
Brewed in cold temperatures for over 40 hours.
Blue Raspberry Infusion 16 oz.$5.45
Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and red bull.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich$5.83
Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Butterbeer 12 oz.$4.68
Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.
Peaches & Cream Infusion 16 oz.$5.45
Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and red bull.
Create your own Infusion 16 oz.$5.45
Only red bull. Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!
Churro 12 oz.$4.68
White mocha, vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee. Topped off with cinnamon sugar.
Caramel Drizzled White Mocha 12 oz.$5.20
Extra caramel drizzle around the cup, white mocha, cream and coffee.
White Mocha 12 oz.$4.68
White mocha, cream and coffee.
Location

400 Central Ave E STE 103

Minot ND

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
