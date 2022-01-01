Go
Toast

With Room Coffee

We specialize in cold brew and french press methods! Low in calories and very high in caffeine.

Missile Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vanilla 12 oz.$4.68
Vanilla, cream, and coffee.
Almond Brown Sugar 12 oz.$4.68
Almond, brown sugar, cream and coffee.
Watermelon Infusion 16 oz.$5.45
Watermelon, heavy cream and red bull.
Caramel Macchiato 12 oz.$4.68
Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.
Banana Bread$3.77
House-made banana bread
Caramel Drizzled White Mocha 12 oz.$5.20
Extra caramel drizzle around the cup, white mocha, cream and coffee.
Create Your Own Overnight Oats$4.16
Chocolate sweet overnight oats.
Add your own toppings!
Nutella White Mocha 12 oz.$4.68
Nutella, white mocha, cream, and coffee.
White Mocha 12 oz.$4.68
White mocha, cream and coffee.
Lavender Custom Drinks 12 oz.$4.68
Lavender infused coffee and cream. Your choice of white mocha, mocha, lavender or honey.
Location

Missile Avenue

Minot AFB ND

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
