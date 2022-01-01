Go
WITS Steakhouse

WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

Popular Items

Prime Ribeye - 16oz$85.00
+ Truffle Butter$4.00
Caprese$14.00
heirloom tomato, burrata, basil
Wagyu Meatballs$17.00
Creamed Spinach$12.00
spinach, cheese, lemon
Truffle Mashed Potatoes$12.00
chive, parmesan
South African Fudge$18.00
golden syrup, vanilla
Loaded Baked Potato$12.00
Location

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
