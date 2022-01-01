WITS Steakhouse
WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Carbone Vino
Come in and enjoy!
N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar
If you can't go to New Orleans, we're bringing N'awlins to you!
Rodeo Goat
BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.
Pakpao-Design District
Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.