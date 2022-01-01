Wixom restaurants you'll love
Must-try Wixom restaurants
More about Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom
Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom
2167 Wixom Rd, Wixom
|Sm Saroki Fries
|$7.99
Potato wedges topped with melted mozzarella, our hand battered tenders, bacon, topped off with our housemade Saroki Sauce
|3pc Tender w/ Biscuit
|$8.49
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
More about Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road
Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road
2051 North Wixom Road, Wixom
|DETROITER BOWL
|$12.00
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Fiery Feat Spread and Gyro Sauce over a bed of wild rice
|Ancho Fries
|$8.00
French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Ancho Mayo
|Detroiter Gyro
|$10.50
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Lettuce and Gyro Sauce