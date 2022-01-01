Wixom restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Wixom restaurants

Saroki's Pizzeria image

 

Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom

2167 Wixom Rd, Wixom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sm Saroki Fries$7.99
Potato wedges topped with melted mozzarella, our hand battered tenders, bacon, topped off with our housemade Saroki Sauce
3pc Tender w/ Biscuit$8.49
Greek Salad$12.99
More about Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom
Banner pic

 

Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road

2051 North Wixom Road, Wixom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DETROITER BOWL$12.00
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Fiery Feat Spread and Gyro Sauce over a bed of wild rice
Ancho Fries$8.00
French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Ancho Mayo
Detroiter Gyro$10.50
Grilled Onions, Feta Cheese, Lettuce and Gyro Sauce
More about Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road
Main pic

 

11/11 Burgers & Fries - Wixom

49078 Pontiac Trail, Wixom

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries - Wixom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wixom

Greek Salad

