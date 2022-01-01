Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Wixom
/
Wixom
/
Greek Salad
Wixom restaurants that serve greek salad
Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom
2167 Wixom Rd, Wixom
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$12.99
More about Saroki's Pizzaria - Wixom
Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road
2051 North Wixom Road, Wixom
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$10.00
Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Olives and Pepperoncini
Mini Greek Salad
$5.50
More about Urban Gyro - 2051 North Wixom Road
More near Wixom to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston