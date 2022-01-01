The Wizard of Za
follow the yellow brick road to the best pizza in town!
PIZZA
4214 N. High St.
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4214 N. High St.
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olive & Lime - Columbus
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Chicken Takeover
Come in and enjoy!
Old Bag of Nails
Gift Cards can be used at ANY Old Bag of Nails Location.
GD Ritzys
First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!