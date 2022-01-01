Go
Toast

The Wizard of Za

follow the yellow brick road to the best pizza in town!

PIZZA

4214 N. High St.

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4214 N. High St.

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive & Lime - Columbus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Chicken Takeover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Old Bag of Nails

No reviews yet

Gift Cards can be used at ANY Old Bag of Nails Location.

GD Ritzys

No reviews yet

First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston