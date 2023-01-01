Wiz's Eatery - 110 w. Church st
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
110 w. Church st, Batesburg SC 29006
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Melt Grilled Cheese Company - Clinton Sease Farm
No Reviews
382 Olde Farm Road Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant