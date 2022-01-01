Go
Wm Van's Coffee House

503 S 7th Street

Popular Items

Iced Tea$2.50
TeaSource's Classic Black Iced Tea, brewed daily by our baristas
Cookie$2.50
Simple Sammie$6.75
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Veggie Sausage, or Ham with an Egg Patty and your Choice of Cheese on an English Muffin
Turkhammy$9.00
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Ground Mustard served warm & melty on our Naan Flatbread
Veggie Lover$8.00
Veggie Sausage, Egg Patty, Avocado Spread, Feta Cheese, Tomato, & Red Onion on Naan Bread
London Fog$4.25
Tea drink made with Organic Earl Grey tea, vanilla, and choice of milk
Turkey Club$9.00
Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Spring Mix Lettuce, & Pesto Mayo on Choice of Toasted Bread
Wm Vans Hammer$7.50
Ham, Egg Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado Spread on Choice of Bagel.
Latte$3.50
An espresso drink made with espresso, steamed milk, and topped with foam
Mocha$4.25
An espresso drink made with chocolate sauce, espresso, steamed milk, and topped with foam.
503 S 7th Street

Springfield IL

Sunday6:50 am - 5:10 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:50 am - 5:10 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 5:10 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 5:10 pm
Friday6:50 am - 5:10 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 5:10 pm
