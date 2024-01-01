Go
Main picView gallery

WNB Factory - Augusta

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2801 Washington Rd. #104

Augusta, GA 30909

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2801 Washington Rd. #104, Augusta GA 30909

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TBonz - Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
2856 Washington Road Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
orange starNo Reviews
3035 Washington Road Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
TakoSushi - TS - Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
437 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
California Dreaming, Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
3241 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Relic - 1504 Monte Sano Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Monte Sano Avenue Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Augusta

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (34 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

WNB Factory - Augusta

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston