Go
Main picView gallery

WNB Factory - Lithonia

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5445 Fairington Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

5445 Fairington Rd., Lithonia GA 30038

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stonecrest Distillery, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
2520 Park Central Boulevard STE D-5 Decatur, GA 30035
View restaurantnext
Seafood Social East
orange starNo Reviews
4943 Snapfinger Woods Dr Decatur, GA 30035
View restaurantnext
Grand Anse Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6420 Old Hillandale Dr. Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Evans Mill Road Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext
Peachy Keen Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
0s Decatur, GA 30035
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lithonia

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lithonia

Conyers

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

WNB Factory - Lithonia

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston