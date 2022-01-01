Wobbly Boots

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille

No reviews yet

Baxter's Lakeside Grille, located on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, is a classic American restaurant. Offering casual, upscale dining, Baxter’s is the perfect place for a business or casual lunch, a special evening out, a family get together after a long day on the Lake, or “just because.”

Hand-cut, premium steaks, fresh cream and butter, cheese grated by hand. Soups made in-house, daily, by our culinary team. Seafood flown in, from sushi-grade Viking Village Sea Scallops to fresh Canadian salmon. Salads made with carefully selected ingredients for flavor that delights the senses – ripe tomatoes and sweet peppers, the sweetest mangoes and pineapple, crisp apples, and more.

We promise to deliver the finest, freshest food at your table, served by professional wait staff known for their warmth and professional service.

Savor the food, remember the view.

