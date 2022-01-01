Go
Toast

Wobbly Boots

Come in and enjoy!

4717 Osage Beach Pkwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garden Salad$5.00
A blend of crisp greens, tomato, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded provel cheese, salad crackers, and your choice of dressing.
Fried Pickles$9.00
1/2 pound of pickle chips hand-breaded in our special seasoned flour & fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of ranch or chipotle ranch.
Regular Pork Sandwich$10.00
Our pork is slow-smoked over hickory for 16 hours then hand pulled and trimmed. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce! (5oz)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce, served in a wheat tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Kid Tender$8.00
Three hand-breaded and deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Fries$3.00
Bowl Potato Soup$5.00
A rich & creamy soup full of chunks of potatoes garnished with cheddar-jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with a side of crackers. (Bacon, cheese, and onions are all also cooked into the soup)
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Fresh chicken tenders, hand breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served plain or tossed in one of our wing sauces.
10 Wings$17.00
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Big Salad$12.00
Add your choice of delicious meat topping: Fried or grilled chicken, fried or grilled buffalo chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, pit ham, or smoked sausage. (+$2 for beef brisket or +$3 burnt ends) To a large bowl of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, and Provel cheese. Substitute grilled or fried shrimp +3 Substitute smoked salmon +3 Substitute grilled salmon +8
See full menu

Location

4717 Osage Beach Pkwy

Osage Beach MO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MaMa CiTa's Mexican Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pappos Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Carryout or Delivrery!

Shawnee Bluff Winery

No reviews yet

See You at Shawnee ~

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille

No reviews yet

Baxter's Lakeside Grille, located on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, is a classic American restaurant. Offering casual, upscale dining, Baxter’s is the perfect place for a business or casual lunch, a special evening out, a family get together after a long day on the Lake, or “just because.”
Hand-cut, premium steaks, fresh cream and butter, cheese grated by hand. Soups made in-house, daily, by our culinary team. Seafood flown in, from sushi-grade Viking Village Sea Scallops to fresh Canadian salmon. Salads made with carefully selected ingredients for flavor that delights the senses – ripe tomatoes and sweet peppers, the sweetest mangoes and pineapple, crisp apples, and more.
We promise to deliver the finest, freshest food at your table, served by professional wait staff known for their warmth and professional service.
Savor the food, remember the view.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston