Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Woburn
/
Woburn
/
Bread Pudding
Woburn restaurants that serve bread pudding
The BrickYard
371 Main Street, Woburn
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$8.00
More about The BrickYard
Sam Walker's American Tavern -
1 Rainin Road, Woburn
No reviews yet
HEATH BAR BREAD PUDDING
$13.00
vanilla bean ice cream | caramel sauce
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern -
Browse other tasty dishes in Woburn
Cheesecake
Penne
Teriyaki Bowls
Garden Salad
Steak Calzones
Margherita Pizza
Buffalo Wings
Prosciutto
More near Woburn to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(30 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(396 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston