Chicken sandwiches in Woburn

Woburn restaurants
Woburn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dog House Bar & Grill

434 Main St, Woburn

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk crispy chicken, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, spicy aioli, coleslaw
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

4 Cummings Park Dr, Woburn

Avg 4.3 (2386 reviews)
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
