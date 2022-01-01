Chicken sandwiches in Woburn
Woburn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dog House Bar & Grill
434 Main St, Woburn
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk crispy chicken, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Nashville hot sauce, spicy aioli, coleslaw
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
4 Cummings Park Dr, Woburn
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg