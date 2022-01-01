Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Woburn

Go
Woburn restaurants
Toast

Woburn restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dog House Bar & Grill

434 Main St, Woburn

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken wrapped in bacon Skewer$9.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Cajun Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sam Walker's American Tavern

1 Rainin Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
buffalo fried chicken | blue cheese coleslaw | bibb lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

10 Presidential Way, Woburn

No reviews yet
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

4 Cummings Park Dr, Woburn

Avg 4.3 (2386 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

Browse other tasty dishes in Woburn

Quesadillas

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Flan

Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Woburn to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (505 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston