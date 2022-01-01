Chicken wraps in Woburn
Woburn restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dog House Bar & Grill
434 Main St, Woburn
|Chicken wrapped in bacon Skewer
|$9.00
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Sam Walker's American Tavern
1 Rainin Road, Woburn
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.00
buffalo fried chicken | blue cheese coleslaw | bibb lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla
NexDine
10 Presidential Way, Woburn
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
4 Cummings Park Dr, Woburn
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat