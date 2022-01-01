Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Woburn

Woburn restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

The BrickYard

371 Main Street, Woburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$6.00
Homemade chili; ground beef, mixed beans, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, onions & green peppers.
More about The BrickYard
Consumer pic

 

Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

5 Country Club Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Special -Pan Seared Salmon Brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce over a bed of Fresh Fusilli Pasta,$27.99
Pan Seared Salmon Brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce over a bed of Fresh Fusilli Pasta, Grilled Asparagus, Spinach, Mushrooms Tossed in a Parmesan and Garlic Oil . Served with Garlic Bread.
More about Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

