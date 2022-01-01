Cobb salad in Woburn
Woburn restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Dog House Bar & Grill
434 Main St, Woburn
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Chopped greens, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado, and cherry tomatoes
More about Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club
Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club
5 Country Club Road, Woburn
|Entree Special - CC Style Cobb Salad
|$20.99
Country Club Style Cobb Salad -
Served with Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs and Avocado with Blue Cheese Dressing.