Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Woburn
/
Woburn
/
Coleslaw
Woburn restaurants that serve coleslaw
The Fox Den
482 Main Street, Woburn
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$6.00
More about The Fox Den
Sam Walker's American Tavern -
1 Rainin Road, Woburn
No reviews yet
SIDE COLESLAW
$5.00
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern -
Browse other tasty dishes in Woburn
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
Chili
Cake
Pretzels
Scallops
More near Woburn to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1058 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(211 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1547 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston