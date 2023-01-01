Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Woburn

Go
Woburn restaurants
Toast

Woburn restaurants that serve coleslaw

Consumer pic

 

The Fox Den

482 Main Street, Woburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$6.00
More about The Fox Den
Sam Walker's image

 

Sam Walker's American Tavern -

1 Rainin Road, Woburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE COLESLAW$5.00
More about Sam Walker's American Tavern -

Browse other tasty dishes in Woburn

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Chili

Cake

Pretzels

Scallops

Map

More near Woburn to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1058 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1547 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston