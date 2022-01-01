Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Woburn

Woburn restaurants
Woburn restaurants that serve flan

The Dog House Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Dog House Bar & Grill

434 Main St, Woburn

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.00
More about The Dog House Bar & Grill
Item pic

TAPAS

Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar

385 Main St, Woburn

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$5.50
Traditional Spanish Custard.
More about Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar

