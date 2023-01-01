Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Woburn

Woburn restaurants that serve fried scallops

Surf Woburn - Surf Woburn

300 Mishawum Road, Woburn

Fried Scallop Platter$34.00
Scallops lightly fried in our house breading; served with coleslaw and fries.
More about Surf Woburn - Surf Woburn
Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

5 Country Club Road, Woburn

Pasta Special -Blackened Sea Scallops over Vegetable Stir Fried Noodles$29.99
Pasta Special - Blackened Sea Scallops over Vegetable Stir Fried Noodles
With peppers, onions, carrots and celery.
More about Green's Grille & Pub at Woburn Country Club

